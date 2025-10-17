Parliamentary Motion for local radio station

Presenter John Murray (centre) with guests on his Wednesday afternoon show - Nida Kaya from Ingolstadt (left) and David Torrance MSP (right)

David Torrance MSP for the Kirkcaldy Constituency spent the afternoon with presenter John Murray earlier this week, including time 'on-air' to talk all things politics.

The station also received a parliamentary motion in recognition of being nominated for 5 national honours at the forthcoming 2025 Community Radio Awards and acknowledging the important role that community radio plays in empowering local voices and strengthening community cohesion.

The station has been shortlisted in the categories of Elections and Political Coverage of the Year for 60 Seconds Scotland with Charles Fletcher, Celebrating and Championing Community Radio for the K107FM Community Space, Digital Content for its Facebook presence , Volunteer of the Year for Mike Butterworth, and the Voices for All Award for Alex Airnes and the K107FM Community Space