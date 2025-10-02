Pettycur Bay raises £685 at its first ever Macmillan coffee morning
Very active across a number of local charities, including the RNLI, and Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Kinghorn Park rarely misses an opportunity to raise money and support good causes, and recently raised enough to name a Guide Dog Puppy. Next on the agenda as a fundraiser, is its Christmas Market on Sunday 30th November.
“We are delighted to have raised this great total for Macmillan at our very first Coffee Morning,” said Janet Murray, General Manager of the Holiday Park.
“We had a brilliant response from local people, they made a point of coming along to support the coffee morning, meeting up with friends. We also held a raffle and would like to thank everyone who donated a prize to this. We can always count on our community here, they are fantastic.”
“I would also like a special shout out to the staff for their amazing effort, many of whom handed in baking the morning of the event.”
“We hope to hold this event again next year, adding it to our annual fundraising events.”
Taking place from 11am to 3pm Pettycur’s Christmas Market, on Saturday 30th November, will kick off your Christmas Shopping locally, and in style, with a wide selection of gifts, homebaking, locally made products, and a tombola. Artisan stall holders from throughout the area are invited to apply for a stall, with spaces still available.
This annual event, which kicks off Pettycur’s Festive season, also raises money for the Park’s three charities.