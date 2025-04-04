Philp Hall "Crafty Grannies!" community group supports poppy appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In preperation for the 100th Anniversary of Kirkcaldy's War Memorial Kirkcaldy & District Legion Scotland recently appealed to the community for 1,500 knitted Poppies one for every name on the memorial. The community responded and have exceeded this target above and beyond!

Cllr. MacDougall along with Bill Mason from Kirkcaldy District Legion Scotland met at the Philp Hall with this amazing group of people who have worked hard to contribute for this important cause.

Bill Mason said: We are of course grateful for all the contributions great and small. Currently we have over 5,000 poppies and have started to mount them on nets.

We should see a display starting on the War Memorial and Art Galleries from May, We are still collecting as the more we have the more we will do! They are being collected at The Art Galleries".

Cllr. Macdougall Delivers donated Poppies to The Galleries

Cllr. MacDougall commented "It was lovely to join the group along with Bill and to thank them all personally for all their fabulous work.

The 'Crafty Grannies!' are a newly formed knitting group and what a great job they have made of these amazing Poppies and for such a brilliant cause. It was an honour and pleasure to collect these in person and to deliver them to the team at the Kirkcaldy Galleries for this very special forthcoming anniversary".