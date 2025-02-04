Police numbers rise under the SNP

The SNP is improving policing in Fife, says David Torrance

Local MSP David Torrance has welcomed news that the number of Police Officers in Scotland increased to over 16,500 by the end of 2024, saying that the SNP is making a positive difference to policing in Fife, and across Scotland.

Figures released this morning by Scotland's Chief Statistician show that the number of full-time equivalent officers has increased over the last year to 16,508.

The SNP has a strong record on improving policing and making communities safer since coming to power – with recorded crime down by 40% since 2006-7.

Under the SNP Scottish Government, Scotland has more Police Officers per head than England, at 298 and 237 per 100,000 people respectively – alongside higher pay ranges for police staff.

The SNP is committed to continuing this strong commitment to public safety, by allocating an additional £57 million resource funding for the police in the recent Scottish Budget.

Commenting, Mr Torrance said: “I welcome these statistics, which show that the number of Police Officers in Scotland is higher than it was at the same time the year before – this will have a positive impact here in Fife.

“But we won’t stop there – people in Fife deserve to know that police services are improving – which is why we’ve allocated an additional £57 million in additional resource funding for Police Scotland in this year’s Scottish Budget."