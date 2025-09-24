Political opinion: Chamberlain and Rennie respond to St Andrews Bank of Scotland closure

North East Fife’s MP Wendy Chamberlain and MSP Willie Rennie have responded to the Bank of Scotland’s announcement that it intends to close its branch in St Andrews on January 26, 2026.

The announcement follows the earlier closures of the Bank of Scotland branches in Cupar and Falkland, as well as the Barclays’ branch in St Andrews in 2023, leaving communities across North East Fife with dwindling in-person banking services.

Chamberlain has been campaigning in Westminster on the issue of access to cash, meeting with LINK, the organisation responsible for the UK’s ATM network, and raising the need for community banking hubs to replace lost high street branches.

Banking hubs provide shared facilities where customers of all major banks can withdraw and deposit cash, pay bills, and access basic services.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: "Although I’m aware of a new cash machine being installed in the Spar in St Andrews, this closure will still be a huge blow to those who rely on in-person banking services.

“Access to cash and in-person banking remains vital for many people in our communities, particularly older residents, small businesses, and those who are less confident with digital banking.

“For local shopkeepers, cafés, and traders who still rely heavily on cash, losing yet another branch risks making it harder to trade.

"I’ve consistently pressed banks and regulators to deliver a banking hub for North East Fife to ensure that local people and businesses are not left behind.

"At present, the FCA is only required to ensure access to cash, not wider banking services – I’ve been pressing the Minister to review these rules so that access to adequate banking services is also guaranteed.

"I will continue to hold banks to account and to push for practical solutions like hubs so that people are not deprived of essential financial services."

Willie Rennie MSP echoed these concerns, saying: "Local people have seen branch after branch close over recent years.

“The decision in St Andrews highlights the urgent need for alternatives that genuinely work for our communities.

“It is time banks matched their rhetoric about serving customers with real investment in hubs and services that people can actually use."

Both representatives are calling on Bank of Scotland to urgently engage with LINK and other partners to ensure that a St Andrews banking hub is considered as a priority.