Political opinion: Wendy Chamberlain MP welcomes extension of Ukraine Permission Scheme
The scheme, which allows those on Ukraine schemes to remain in the UK for up to 36 months, was extended by 18 months in February this year. However, yesterday during a debate on Government support for Ukraine, the Under-Secretary of State for the Home Department confirmed that the Scheme would be extended beyond this.
The Minister said: “I confirm to the House that we will be extending the leave beyond 18 months. We are still working on the detail of that and will update the House as soon as possible.”
The extension means that those affected can continue to live, work, and study in the UK without fear of sudden removal or disruption to their lives.
Welcoming the announcement, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “This is a much needed and welcome step from the Government. Many Ukrainian families across the UK, including in North East Fife, have put down roots in our communities and made valuable contributions to our local life and economy.
“But they have also faced deep uncertainty about their future, especially as deadlines for existing visa schemes loomed. This extension provides some much-needed peace of mind.
“I hope Ministers will now ensure that communications about this extension are clear, timely and accessible.”