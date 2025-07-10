£6.3million community hub plans to create a new heart for Dalgety Bay

Ambitious proposals for a £6.3 million Community Hub that will see a new heart created for Dalgety Bay are to go on show to the public.

The voluntary Dalgety Community Trust, who are behind the project, is hosting an Open Day later this month to showcase the latest plans and gather more support.

The Hub will replace the current community centre and the Kabin near the Parish Church in Dalgety Bay with a modern, multi-purpose building, including a cafe, and landscaped civic space.

As well as a cafe, it will feature a performing arts hall with staging and other facilities for productions, meeting and activity rooms and work/enterprise spaces with internet. The Trust’s vision is for the hub to become the social heart of the community to be used and enjoyed for generations to come.

An artist's impression of the new community hub.

Trust volunteers began planning the new hub in 2019 and through continuous engagement and conversations with the community have now reached a major milestone - the design has progressed to the point where a planning application can be submitted over the coming weeks.

Phil Evans the Chair of the Trust said “The Trust volunteers have worked tirelessly to get us to this point where we can share the latest proposals for the new hub with our community and then move on to submitting our planning application over the summer. We are immensely grateful for the community support we receive and are thrilled to have reached this point. The hub is now coming alive on paper and the next stage will lead us towards bringing it to life on the ground”.

Members of the public can see the latest plans for the hub at the Open Day, which takes place on Saturday, July 26, from 12noon to 4pm at the Kabin in Dalgety Bay.

For more details on all of the work of the Trust and how to get involved, visit the Dalgety Community Trust Facebook page or https://dalgetycommunitytrust.co.uk.