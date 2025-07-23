Rain couldn't dampen spirits at Methven House's 20th birthday celebration

The Dysart Colliery Silver Band kindly delivered an outstanding extended performance in the home’s reception area, surrounded by smiling residents and families who clapped, sang and swayed along to favourites including I Got Rhythm, Delilah, Paloma Blanca and Is This the Way to Amarillo?.

And the music continued throughout, ending on a high note with the sounds of young Scottish piper Euan Hutt, who brought the day to a close in true Highland style.

In addition to live entertainment, guests enjoyed an array of stalls, games, raffles, tombolas and delicious treats. A stunning birthday cake – lovingly prepared by the Methven House chef Scott Dryburgh provided the perfect centrepiece, even if the warm weather did its best to melt the buttercream! Everyone gathered together for a special group photo, capturing the smiles, laughter and emotion of a truly memorable day.

The event raised £319 for the residents’ comfort fund, which will go towards special experiences and treats chosen by the residents themselves. Families praised the event, describing it as “wonderful”, “full of joy” and “a day we’ll never forget”, with plenty of tears, hugs and laughter shared.

Roseanne Somerville, who has been Manager of Methven House since May 2024, said: “It was such a special day – made even more memorable by how everyone pulled together and made the best of being indoors. The smiles on our residents’ faces said it all. While Holmes Care Group has only been part of Methven’s story for a few years, we’re incredibly proud to honour the 20-year legacy of this home and to continue delivering exceptional care for years to come.

"I’m personally so thankful to all our amazing staff who worked so hard behind the scenes to make the day run so smoothly and enhance the enjoyment of every resident. And a huge thank you to the fantastic Dysart Colliery Silver Band and to Euan Hutt for filling the home with music and to everyone who donated and volunteered. The day was unforgettable”

This uplifting event follows on from a series of recent celebrations across Holmes Care Group homes in Fife. On 13th July, Willow House in Cellardyke marked its 25th anniversary, and on the same day as Methven, Preston House in Glenrothes and Fernlea House in Cardenden also held successful summer fayres. All in all it was a joyful weekend bringing communities and families together, a real reflection of the Holmes Care Group family spirit.

If you would like more information on the care which is available from Methven House Care Home please call 01592 260420 or email [email protected]

