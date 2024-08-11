Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Raith Rovers Walking Football Charity Donation to Children's Ward at Victoria Hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Raith Rovers Walking Football heard that the Children's Ward at Victoria Hospital's treasure chest was running low, they walked quickly into action. With money from their charity fund and £300 from a Monday night collection, local and online shops were raided for PlayDoh, Worry Monsters, and other toys and gifts.

The goodies were handed over to Corina Mutch, Health Play Worker, at the Children's Ward by Stephen MaCrimmon and Willie Carroll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corina said, "Our treasure boxes get used every day for children that come in for surgery, getting bloods taken and other procedures. Every child gets a gift before going home. Thanks again to everyone involved, we really appreciate your continued support."

NW

Willie Carroll, RRWF, commented, "This is the kind of cause we set up our charity fund for. The response from the guys to an additional collection at our weekly session while generous is not really surprising to those who know them."