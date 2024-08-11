Raith Rovers Walking Football Charity Donation to Children's Ward at Victoria Hospital

By Charles Doherty
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2024, 13:25 GMT
Raith Rovers Walking Football Charity Donation to Children's Ward at Victoria Hospital

When Raith Rovers Walking Football heard that the Children's Ward at Victoria Hospital's treasure chest was running low, they walked quickly into action. With money from their charity fund and £300 from a Monday night collection, local and online shops were raided for PlayDoh, Worry Monsters, and other toys and gifts.

The goodies were handed over to Corina Mutch, Health Play Worker, at the Children's Ward by Stephen MaCrimmon and Willie Carroll.

Corina said, "Our treasure boxes get used every day for children that come in for surgery, getting bloods taken and other procedures. Every child gets a gift before going home. Thanks again to everyone involved, we really appreciate your continued support."

NWNW
NW

Willie Carroll, RRWF, commented, "This is the kind of cause we set up our charity fund for. The response from the guys to an additional collection at our weekly session while generous is not really surprising to those who know them."

