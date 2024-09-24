Record number of Fife households in temporary accommodation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has today responded to statistics which show that the number of households in Fife living in temporary accommodation has increased by a third.

The ‘Homelessness in Scotland’ statistics compare the number of households living in temporary accommodation in a snapshot on the 31st March each year. The 2024 figures, which were published today, showed that 1,071 households in Fife were living in temporary accommodation. This represented an increase of 264 over the previous year, and the highest number on record since the statistics began in 2002.

The number of children living in temporary accommodation also showed a significant increase, growing by 12% to 460. This was also the highest number on record.

“Dependable, secure housing is essential for people to thrive. These record numbers of people living in temporary accommodation in Fife are deeply concerning. They show the intense strain in the housing sector.

“I meet far too many constituents who are just desperate for a permanent place to live. The housing crisis is the worst I have seen since I became a parliamentarian, and it is borne out in children not having a permanent place to grow up.

“This should be top of the government’s priorities but instead they have cut the housing budget by a quarter, taking out hundreds of millions of pounds. Instead of getting on top of the challenge, across Scotland the number of houses completed and being started is falling. We urgently need a change of direction from the government.”