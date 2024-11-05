Rememberance event organised by pupils at Lochgelly High School

Students from Lochgelly High School will host a special remembrance event to honour local heroes who served in wars over the years.

This event, organised entirely by the pupils, will bring together families and community members to reflect on the sacrifices made by those from the local area over a century ago.

The remembrance drop-in event will take place between on the 11th November, 6pm-7pm at the school and will include a series of student-led presentations, artefact handling, and musical performances.

The students have researched extensively, uncovering stories of soldiers from Lochgelly and the surrounding areas who served on the front lines, and they will share the history of these individuals with the audience.

The community is warmly invited to attend, pay their respects, and show support for the students’ hard work in commemorating this important chapter of history.

