Project Remembering Dunfermline Heroes

Calling on the People of Dunfermline & Rosyth.

As Remembrance Day approaches, we want to honour the heroes of our communities – not only the soldiers who bravely fought during the First and Second World Wars, but also the wives, mothers, fathers, and children who kept life going at home through those difficult years.

Every story matters – whether it’s of a family member who served abroad, a loved one who worked in the dockyards or factories, or someone who simply kept the family together in hard times. These are the stories of resilience, sacrifice, and courage that deserve to be remembered.

Remembering Our Heroes

We are collecting family stories, memories, and photographs to share with future generations and to commemorate the people of Dunfermline, Rosyth, and our neighbouring towns and villages.

If you would like to share your family story: Email us at [email protected] Or leave a written account at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries care of The City of Dunfermline Heritage Group.

Two weeks before Remembrance Day ( November 11), we’ll begin sharing these stories and photographs to ensure the bravery of our fellow citizens is never forgotten.

All stories we collect will also be compiled and passed to the Local History Collections archives, preserving them for generations to come.

Please help us by sharing your story – no matter how big or small – and let’s keep their memory alive.

Images - courtesy of the Imperial War Museums collection related to Dunfermline and Rosyth.