Rennie and Chamberlain thank Elmwood protesters

North East Fife’s MSP Willie Rennie and MP Wendy Chamberlain have thanked staff, students and members of the local community who joined a protest on Saturday against the planned closure of SRUC Elmwood’s animal care unit.

The two parliamentarians joined the colourful protest outside SRUC Elmwood on Saturday to make clear their opposition to the plans. Many people brought along pets and placards displaying determination to save the animal care unit.

SRUC announced in late February that it planned to close the animal care unit and cease the course at Elmwood at the end of this academic year, but a final decision is set to be made public in the coming weeks.

Willie Rennie said: “The protest at Elmwood made a real impact and I am grateful to everyone who took the time to come along. The campaign to save the animal care unit has been energetic, vibrant and determined. We know that this is about the future of Elmwood as a whole. Without animal care, the site would lose its largest group of students and I believe that would inevitably end in closure of the whole of Elmwood.

Staff, students and local supporters came along to protest the closure of Elmwood's animal care unit.

“Staff and students now feel misled after the commitment which was given last year that the animal care unit would remain. There was discussion then about the use of temporary accommodation, alternative sites and a commitment to the retention of animals onsite.

“I have met with SRUC’s Principal and Chair to put forward an alternative site and continue to press them to explore every option.”

Wendy Chamberlain added: “It was wonderful to see so many people turn out on Saturday. The energy of the protest really showed the importance of the animal care unit and Elmwood and how it is valued by the local community, as well as by young people who look to Elmwood for education and additional support.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to make their voice heard and to ask SRUC’s leadership to think again.”