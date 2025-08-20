Rennie and Chamberlain to embark on North East Fife summer tour

North East Fife’s MSP Willie Rennie and MP Wendy Chamberlain will begin a summer tour of the constituency later tomorrow.

Starting from August 21 the two parliamentarians will make forty stops across five days. They will call at a variety of locations including outside shops, schools, and community centres. Constituents are encouraged to raise issues and concerns with them, with no requirement to make an appointment.

Wendy Chamberlain will also make additional stops in the Levenmouth area which is part of the larger North East Fife Westminster constituency.

Details of the tour dates and the times and locations of stops can be found on the parliamentarian’s social media pages.

Willie Rennie said: “Over the years I have represented this constituency, summer tours of North East Fife have been a great way to meet constituents. I am sure that this year will be no exception. It is an important opportunity to hear people’s concerns and to take up problems on their behalf.

“Details of the timings can be found on posters at the locations of the stops and are also available on social media. We can’t guarantee the weather but we will be there come rain or shine.”

Wendy Chamberlain added: “I am looking forward to this year’s summer tour and to having the chance to meet people across the constituency its many communities. Being a local MP means being as open as possible and I hope that getting out across the constituency will give many more people the chance to come to speak to me and Willie.”