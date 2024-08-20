Rennie congratulates Pitlessie Flower Show winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has congratulated the winners at the Pitlessie Flower Show when he attended the event last week.

The annual show was held over the weekend with prizes awarded to entrants in a number of categories including flowers, vegetables and baking. Mr Rennie visited the show and met with the winners after they were announced.

“It was wonderful to see the range of flowers and produce on display. People’s commitment to making Pitlessie a beautiful place to live was clear.

“Events like this flower show are a great way to bring people together. I’m grateful to the organisers who put in the work to make it happen.

“Congratulations to the winners but also to the other entrants who took part. They can all feel proud of being part of this year’s show.”