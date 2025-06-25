Rennie highlights Fife & Tayside teacher shortages

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has highlighted a shortage of secondary school teachers in Fife and Tayside. A report by School Leaders Scotland found that the region accounted for almost a fifth of vacant positions across Scotland.

The report was compiled by School Leaders Scotland and published earlier in June. A survey of schools found that more than half of vacancies are outside of the central belt, with Fife and Tayside accounting for 17%.

In the last three years the Scottish Government has fallen short of its intake targets for secondary teachers, leaving almost half of places unfilled. There are particular shortages in subjects such as Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Modern Languages.

The number of trainee teachers taking up the preference waiver payment has also fallen by half since before the pandemic. This payment to trainee teachers is intended to spread trainee teachers more evenly across the country by allocating them to areas with shortfalls.

Willie Rennie said: “This report makes clear that teacher vacancies are concentrated outside of the central belt, with Fife and Tayside accounting for a disproportionate share. I am very concerned about the impact that this could have on the subjects available to pupils and the pressure it adds to already overstretched schools.

"It is not right that pupils in certain areas of Scotland could have fewer opportunities to study subjects such as computing or could have fewer periods of maths teaching, just because of where they live.

“The teacher workforce crisis is the result of SNP mismanagement. They have over-recruited primary school teachers, many of whom are now left without work or in temporary or part-time positions. At the same time there are shortages in many secondary school subjects.

“Ministers need to come forward with an urgent plan to address the crisis, including a review of the preference waiver payment.”