Rennie highlights Howe of Fife bus complaints

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has highlighted issues with bus routes in the Howe of Fife and Newburgh after asking for public feedback. It comes after Stagecoach withdrew the 36 and Fife Council made changes to Moffat & Williamson services last month.

Stagecoach announced during the summer that it would withdraw its 36 route between Perth and Glenrothes which also served Newburgh and parts of the Howe of Fife. The company replaced it with the new service 65, between Perth, Newburgh, Lindores, Cupar and St Andrews.

Following Stagecoach’s decision, Fife Council sought to make changes to the Moffat & Williamson services in the Howe of Fife. This included the introduction of the M36 service between Newburgh and Glenrothes which replaced parts of the previous 36 and 66 routes. Balfarg and Freuchie are only served by the new M36 at two times on weekday mornings, although according to Fife Council Moffat & Williamson will review this position once the service has been established.

Willie Rennie asked for public feedback on the changes and how the new services were operating. He received more than sixty responses from people across Newburgh and the Howe of Fife, including the comments below. Major themes which people raised included:

The loss of a direct connection between the Howe of Fife and Perth.

The lack of a bus shelter for passengers connecting in Newburgh and the length of time between connections.

The availability of morning services.

Loss of services in the Howe of Fife, including in Freuchie.

Melaine Shepperdson said: “I’m studying at Perth UHI and while I don’t have to be there on a daily basis the option to go use the library at college or go meet with tutors or use any of the facilities is no longer feasible as waiting up to half an hour for a bus connection on a journey that already used to take an hour is just too much!”

Vikki Pirie said: “As a non-driver due to medical conditions I relied on the 36 to Perth for links to my friends and family and also to take my kids on trips out to various amusements, particularly in the school holidays. This is now a weekend only time when my husband is off work and can drive us there as my son is Autistic and ADHD and struggles to wait for long periods in between buses.

“I also had to withdraw my college application for Perth college as I couldn't guarantee that I would meet the classes on time and wouldn't be able to get home in time for my children finishing school. Prior to the cancellation of the 36 this was manageable. Without direct links I feel like we are becoming more and more isolated.”

Margo Cuthbert said: “My 100 years old mother was able to take the 36 from Perth to Falkland but now she would have to go to Newburgh and hope she didn’t get stranded. Truly a disgrace!”

Reflecting on the feedback, Willie Rennie said:“Thank you to everyone who contacted me with comments. Bus services are vital to local people’s opportunities to see friends and family, to work and to study.

“I was disappointed when Stagecoach decided to withdraw the 36. While some people have benefited from the new connection between Perth, Newburgh and St Andrews, the loss of the direct connection from the Howe to Perth has hit many people hard in their daily lives. The comments from Vikki, Margo and Melaine make that clear.

“Before the changes were implemented many constituents raised concerns that the connection between the new M36 and 65 would not work in practice. The feedback I have received indicates that these concerns have been born out.

“I am calling on Stagecoach, Fife Council and Moffat & Williamson to work together to improve services across the Howe of Fife and Newburgh. In the short term steps could be taken to improve the connection, including installing a bus shelter and reducing the time passengers have to wait. However these measures only go so far. Restoring a direct service between the Howe of Fife and Perth has to be considered and reviewed.”