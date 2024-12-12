Rennie questions government over East Neuk nursery closures

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie today raised the closure of two East Neuk nurseries at Holyrood. He asked the children’s minister Natalie Don-Innes for an update on what the Scottish Government is doing to close the gap in funding between private and council-run nurseries.

In recent months the two private nurseries in the East Neuk, Bee Curious and Little Farmers have announced that they are due to close by the end of the year.

Mr Rennie said that this was partly due to the gap in funding between private and voluntary nurseries, and council-run nurseries. The lower level of funding makes it harder for private and voluntary nurseries to hire and retain staff.

Mr Rennie has been working with people interested in setting up a nursery in the East Neuk to try to secure continuing provision.

Speaking in the chamber, Willie Rennie said: “Closing the gap between the funding for councils and private nurseries is part of the reason why these two nurseries are in difficulty. So can [the minister] update us about how quickly that gap is going to be closed?”

He later added: “Private nursery provision is important for parents, particularly where they require greater flexibility than council-run services can provide. I know that many families have been concerned and impacted by the announced closure of Bee Curious and Little Farmers.

“I have been working with two people who were interested in setting up a nursery in the East Neuk. I was keen for there to be an uninterrupted service so have been liaising with Fife Council and the Care Inspectorate.

“Alternative venues have been explored and it was thought one venue in particular would be suitable, but the current Care Inspectorate guidelines mean that this venue is not suitable. However I will continue to work to try to secure adequate nursery provision in the East Neuk.

“I would also be grateful if parents and carers could contact me regarding what childcare arrangements if any they have managed to find.”