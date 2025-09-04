Rennie questions Swinney over NEF water scarcity

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has today questioned the First Minister John Swinney over water management in North East Fife and called for a catchment plan to address weather extremes.

Last week SEPA announced restrictions on abstraction of water from rivers and streams in most of North East Fife following an extended period of below-average rainfall.

Mr Rennie has previously said that the restrictions could be ‘devastating’ for the local agricultural sector.

He asked the First Minister whether he would agree to a catchment plan for the River Eden. In response, John Swinney said: “I think it’s not just required for the River Eden. I think what the current environment tells us is that we need to have such river management plans in place across the board.”

He added that he would ask ministers to engage with Mr Rennie and other MSPs.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Rennie said: “When I’ve spoken before about water in the River Eden catchment I’ve talked about flooding and the dramatic impact on the people in Cupar. Now it’s about the dramatic impact on farmers with broccoli, potatoes and even cereal crops that have been dramatically impacted.

“I’ve argued before for a river catchment plan for the River Eden because we need to get everyone together to deal with these extremes of climate change. Will the First Minister agree to such a catchment plan?”

Afterwards he added: “I have repeatedly made the case for a comprehensive catchment plan for the River Eden so I was glad to hear the First Minister’s apparent support for such an approach.

"However farmers who crops are failing or residents who are fearful of being flooded will only be reassured if ministers actually deliver.”