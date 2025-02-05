Rennie raises concerns over Royal Mail Anstruther closure

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns after Royal Mail confirmed that it intends to close its delivery office in Anstruther.

In response to a letter from Mr Rennie, Royal Mail said that it is ‘still working through the process’ of closing the Anstruther delivery office and moving the staff and operations to its site in Leven. No date has yet been set for the change.

Mr Rennie said: “Despite the Royal Mail’s engagement with workers and their union, I am concerned about what this decision to close their delivery office in Anstruther will mean, particularly for staff who live locally and are now being asked to work from outside the East Neuk.

“I am also concerned that this move will impact the availability of services in the East Neuk. For example, anyone collecting an undelivered parcel from the delivery office will now be expected to travel to Leven instead of being able to access the service locally.

“I want Royal Mail to fully address these concerns and think again about the closure.”