Rennie responds to Newburgh dental practice closure

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has commented after learning that the dental practice in Newburgh is set to close.

Patients at the practice, which is operated by First Alba Healthcare, have been notified by letter that the practice will close at the start of April.

The letter, dated to January 1, said that there would be a three-month notice period for emergency dental care only, after which the practice will be permanently closed and patients’ NHS registrations would end.

The letter listed other dental practices in Kinross and Dundee as options for patients in Newburgh.

No reason for the closure of the practice was given.

Mr Rennie said: “The closure of Newburgh’s dental practice will be very concerning for people in the local community. They now face the inconvenience of travelling further for check-ups and treatment which should be local and accessible.

“This closure, and the limited options to register as an NHS patient, show that Scottish dentistry is under serious strain. Without action we will see the continued erosion of services.

“The SNP government needs to recognise the problem and commit to a serious plan. Scottish Liberal Democrats secured more money in the budget for dental services, but it is now up to ministers to ensure that it has a real effect and improves the sustainability of dentistry.”