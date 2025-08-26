Rennie responds to SEPA water restrictions

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has commented following the announcement by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) that it is restricting the amount of water that can be taken from the North Fife river catchment.

Mr Rennie said: “This restriction on abstraction from North East Fife’s river network could be devastating for the local agricultural sector. Local farmers have been growing thousands of broccoli and cauliflower worth millions of pounds.

"Restricting water supply at this time of the season risks growth and yields which could mean farmers face significant losses and produce doesn’t reach the supermarket shelves.

“There have been efforts to increase the number of boreholes and also reservoirs but there is a limit to what these changes can have on the supply of water.

“I have been in regular contact with SEPA over the summer to discuss the dry conditions and have communicated the water scarcity updates to constituents. I have spoken to SEPA again as soon as I received the latest communication about the restriction.

"In particular I was reminding them of the importance of the crops to the local economy and the need to consider options to limit the restriction.

“I am also determined to protect the environment of our rivers which are vulnerable during water shortages. This is yet another sign that we will need to adapt to the effects of climate change as these kinds of extreme events will occur more frequently.

"In 2023 we had extreme flooding, before that we had water scarcity and we’re back to water scarcity. Some work has been done but the scale of the change required is so much greater.”