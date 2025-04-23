Rennie urges greater NHS Fife mental health spending

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has called on NHS Fife to consider greater spending on mental health services, citing figures which show that the health board’s spending on adult services has been cut by a fifth in recent years.

The most recent figures published by Public Health Scotland show that NHS Fife spent £34.8 million on adult psychiatry services in 2023-24, a drop in real terms of almost 20% from the £43.4 million it spent in 2021/22. This represented the lowest level of spending since 2017-18.

Spending on all mental health services by the health board is also lower than the Scottish average, representing only 8.5% of NHS Fife’s budget, but 9% across the country. It is also considerably lower than health boards such as Tayside and Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which both spending more than ten percent of their budgets on mental health services.

The most recent quarterly statistics show that NHS Fife was still below the target for psychological therapies waiting times. 80.3% of patients were see within 18 weeks, significantly below the Scottish Government’s target of 90%. Some patients also had to wait considerably longer, with 7% waiting for more than 36 weeks.

Willie Rennie MSP

Willie Rennie said: “While there has been some progress in waiting times in Fife, many people are still going too long without being seen by vital mental health services. Without quick access to care, those in need can see their lives and work disrupted. Therefore the sharp real-terms cuts to parts of the mental health budget over recent years are concerning.

“Health service budgets are stretched and resources need to me managed carefully, but mental health care should be afforded equal consideration to physical health. I would like to see NHS Fife commit to restoring mental health spending and to fully assessing whether the current level of funding matches the needs of people in Fife.”