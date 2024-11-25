Residents at Dunfermline care home enjoy MP visit for UK Parliament Week

HC-One Scotland’s The Beeches Care Home in Dunfermline, Fife, was visited on Friday, November 22, 2024, by Member of Parliament (MP) for Dunfermline and Dollar, Graeme Downie.

UK Parliament Week, which takes place from November 18 to 24, 2024, aims to spread the word about what Parliament is and the roles of local dignitaries, what Parliament and local dignitaries do, and how individuals can get involved, act and make an impact on the issues they care about.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting Graeme Downie and spoke to him about life at The Beeches Care Home – which is an integral part of the Dunfermline community.

Graeme received a tour around the 40-bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, café, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and garden and remarked how homely The Beeches Care Home is.

The Beeches Care Home - MP Graeme Downie with residents

Staff at The Beeches and Graeme discussed the training and development of The Beeches team, including developing and training care staff to progress into more senior care roles which helps with staff retention rates. Graeme had afternoon tea with residents at The Beeches and spoke to residents reminiscing about past voting times.

In addition to welcoming their local politician, residents and colleagues have enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities for UK Parliament Week which were enjoyed by all. This included taking part in online Q&A sessions, quizzes and lively debates; debating issues and holding votes; creating petitions; holding themed assemblies and council elections; baking and crafting.

Angela Parnell, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s The Beeches Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Graeme Downie to our home during UK Parliament Week. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”