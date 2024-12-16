Residents at Kirkcaldy care home enjoy MP visit

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 15:40 BST

HC-One Scotland’s Chapel Level Care Home in Kirkcaldy was visited on Friday 13th December by MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, Melanie Ward.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Melanie Ward and chatting to her about what life is like at Chapel Level Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Kirkcaldy community.

MP Melanie Ward enjoyed a tour round the 59 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hairdressing salon, café, lounge, bedrooms and landscaped gardens.

Susan Connell, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Chapel Level Care Home, commented:

MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, Melanie Ward with the team and residents at HC-One Scotland’s Chapel Level Care HomeMP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, Melanie Ward with the team and residents at HC-One Scotland’s Chapel Level Care Home
“We were delighted to welcome MP Melanie Ward to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, said:

“Visiting the residents of Chapel Level Care Home was a truly uplifting experience.

“It was fantastic to speak with both residents and staff, and hear about the activities on offer and sense of community. As we approach Christmas, it really matters to me to meet and chat with people from right across our communities, and older people are a hugely important part of this.

HC-One Scotland’s Chapel Level Care HomeHC-One Scotland’s Chapel Level Care Home
“It was great to meet some of the hardworking staff too - and to wish all staff, residents and their families a very Happy Christmas.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes

