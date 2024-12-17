Residents at St Andrews care home enjoy MSP visit

HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home in St Andrews, Fife, was visited on Monday, December `6 by MSP for North East Fife, Willie Rennie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting Mr Rennie and chatting to him about what life is like at Balnacarron Care Home – which is an integral part of the local St Andrews community.

Mr Rennie enjoyed a tour round the 33-bed residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, tearoom, lounge, ensuite bedrooms and gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olga Jankovska, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome MSP Willie Rennie to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

HC-One Scotland’s Balnacarron Care Home

Mr Rennie said: “I was glad to be invited to visit Balnacarron Care Home and for the opportunity to speak with staff and residents. Their preparations for Christmas were well underway.

“Care can be a difficult job, but it was also clear that the staff at the home find it rewarding. They make a real difference to the lives of the people living there. I was particularly impressed by the new cafe for visitors to the care home which the staff have developed on their own.

“I am also keen to understand the challenges facing the care sector and what we need to do to provide high quality services to everyone who needs them.”