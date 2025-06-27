Rise in Sexual Crime Prompts Call for Action from Local MSP

New recorded crime figures have revealed a rise in sexual and violent crime across Scotland, with sexual offences now at their second-highest level since records began in 1971. The latest statistics show sexual crimes have increased by 11% since 2019-20 and by 45% over the last decade; Rape and attempted rape figures have soared by 15% in a single year, and a 60% rise over the last ten years; and Domestic abuse crimes have increased by 26% in the last year and by 53% since 2019-20.

The figures, published this week, have sparked renewed concern over the safety of women and girls with Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker warning that cultural factors, including the influence of violent pornography, are contributing to the normalisation of dangerous sexual behaviour such as strangulation.

Raising the issue at First Minister’s Questions, Claire Baker called on the Scottish Government to commit to targeted action, including education work with young people and a public awareness campaign highlighting the health risks and legal consequences of violent sexual behaviour.

Claire Baker MSP said: “These figures are nothing short of appalling. Violence against women and girls continues to plague our society, but the situation is deteriorating, not improving.

“The normalisation of strangulation and other forms of sexual violence, particularly among young people, is a deeply worrying trend that must be confronted head-on.

“We need urgent action from the Scottish Government - that means working with young people to challenge harmful attitudes, raising awareness of the real health dangers and criminal consequences, and building a justice system that protects survivors and holds perpetrators to account.”