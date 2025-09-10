Sauchope Links guests gain Michelin starred neighbours in Crail and St Andrews

By Mia Dack
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
Two East Neuk restaurants have joined the prestigious Michelin Guide for the UK and Ireland, placing the spotlight firmly on Crail and St Andrews as a food lover's dream, both just a stone’s throw from Sauchope Links Holiday Park, part of Largo Leisure Holidays.

The newly recognised venues are The Shoregate in Crail, only minutes from Sauchope Links, and Ondine in St Andrews, less than a 20-minute drive away. Their inclusion highlights the East Neuk’s growing reputation for food excellence, adding to the region’s already strong appeal for visitors seeking coastal scenery, heritage and culture.

For Sauchope Links, situated on the edge of Crail, with sweeping views over the Firth of Forth, the park now finds itself at the centre of a destination that blends fine dining with fishing villages, sandy beaches and outdoor adventure.

Rachel Mabbs, commercial director at Largo Leisure Holidays said: “This is such an exciting moment for the East Neuk. To have two Michelin recognised restaurants right on the doorstep of our park is incredible. It’s not just great for the restaurants themselves, but for the whole community, it will draw more people to experience everything our corner of Fife has to offer and provide our guests with some world class cuisine to enjoy whilst staying with us.”

Sauchope Links

The Shoregate impressed inspectors with its chic bistro dining and characterful inn, continuing more than a century of hospitality on its historic site. Ondine, housed within the restored Seaton House Hotel in St Andrews, offers a seafood-led menu that champions local produce, from lobster and crab to classic sole meunière.

With The Shoregate within walking distance of Sauchope Links and St Andrews just a short coastal drive away, guests at the park can now combine seaside stays with world-class dining, a pairing that cements the East Neuk’s place on Scotland’s travel map.

