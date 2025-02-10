Scotland Ahmadiyya Muslim Community peace symposium warns of increasing risk of nuclear war

The event was held at the Edinburgh Academy in Edinburgh City, with an audience of more than 250 people, including dignitaries and guests from across Scotland, representing religious, political, civic, academic, charitable, and diplomatic circles.

Mr Fareed Ahmad, National External Affairs Secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, delivered the keynote address at the event.

Reflecting on the urgency of the situation, Mr Fareed Ahmad repeatedly emphasised practical methods for reconciliation. He highlighted that nuclear war was no longer a remote or distant prospect, but rather a growing threat that could no longer be discounted or ignored.

He mentioned a number of pressing catalysts, including tensions between nuclear powers, conflicts and proxy wars in the Middle East, far-right nationalism, anti-immigration sentiments and economic frustrations, all of which continue to push nations towards conflict and even nuclear war.

Looking at solutions, Mr Ahmad stated: “Justice is the fundamental principle to bring about peace – justice at all levels. Without justice resentment and oppression fester, creating environments where conflicts thrive.”

He noted guidance given on this issue by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community who has said:

“We must all come together, setting aside national, political, and other vested interests for the greater good of humanity and to ensure that we leave behind a prosperous world for our future generations.

“It is the need of the time that we must focus all our energies and efforts on establishing true peace so that we may live in a world of hope and prosperity rather than a world defined by inequality, hatred, and bloodshed.”

Prior to the keynote address, remarks were made by:

Bailie McNees Mchan, representing the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, who spoke on the Lord Provost's efforts in promoting peace in Edinburgh.

Rev. Gareth Jones, Board Member of Interfaith Scotland, who offered a prayer for peace.

Rev. Norman Grant, Minister at Cairneyhill Church.

Rt. Hon. Wendy Chamberlain MP, Member of Parliament for North East Fife, who expressed gratitude to her local Ahmadi Muslim community for their charitable efforts, including food donations and community initiatives.

The event also received messages of support and best wishes from the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Keir Starmer MP, the Secretary of State for Scotland & Member of Parliament for Edinburgh South, Rt Hon Ian Murray MP, Minister for Equalities & Member of Scottish Parliament for Glasgow Kelvin Hon. Kaukab Stewart MSP and Police Scotland Chief Constable, Jo Farrell.

Jo Farrell Chief Constable Police Scotland reassured the community of Police Scotland’s support. She highlighted “We recognise the challenges posed by prejudice, hate crime and religious discrimination and are dedicated to fostering understanding and inclusivity. Through our Policing Together initiative, we aim to maintain open communication and meaningful dialogue with the communities we serve.”

Ian Murray MP Secretary of State for Scotland highlighted, “There is a critical need for peace as your theme for this year. Thank you, to the Ahmadiyya Community in Scotland, across the UK and the world, for all you do to support and promote peace, help and build our communities, and for being a beacon of hope to us all.”