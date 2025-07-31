Scots Language Awards on hunt for nominees

The Scots Language Awards are now welcoming nominations for this year’s celebration of Scots which recognises the achievements of individuals and organisations dedicated to the promotion of the indigenous language.

Nominations open until Sunday, August 3, and span categories across business, literature, culture, community initiatives and more. Nine awards are up for grabs decided by public vote, while the Scots Champion, Janet Paisley Services to Scots and Young Scots Writer awards will be decided by a panel of judges.

This year’s event will now move from East Ayrshire to another heartland of the Scots tongue, Dundee, taking place at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 6 at the iconic Discovery Centre, home of the RRS Discovery Ship.

The awards will be a daytime event this year, making them as inclusive and accessible to as many award nominees from across Scotland as possible.

Winner of the Scots Language Award for Best Cultural Project 2024

The seventh edition of the event promises to be a memorable day to honour the vibrant Scots leid and its vital contribution to the fabric of Scotland’s cultural identity.

Remarkable efforts in preserving and promoting the Scots tongue in its many forms, ranging from Doric and Dundonian to Shetlandic will be recognised.

Alistair Heather fae award organisers Hands Up For Trad said: “This is yer chance tae gie credit tae aa the guid fowk daein wark in Scots. We’ll be gien oot awards tae teachers wha promote Scots in scuils, tae actors yaisin Scots on stage, fowk scrievin books for bairns an adults, as weel as aa sorts o ither awards. But we need YOUR HELP tae mak shair that the richt fowk are nominatit. Wha in your community has been daein great wark in Scots? Get them nominatit noo, aheid o the awards in Dundee.”

Nominations for the awards are open until August 3, followed by public voting for shortlisted nominees from 18th – 31st August.

Shane Strachan, previous winner at the Scots Language Awards

The awards will be hosted by Dundee’s own Taylor Dyson, who is this years’ National Library of Scotland Scots Scriever. Some of the finest Scots cultural practitioners will also perform including Scots singer Ellie Beaton and Slam poetry champion Hamish MacDonald.

An afterparty will be hosted at Dundee Scots Language night Blether, with brilliant Scots acts performing full sets, plus open mic spaces for all the award attendees to take part and showcase their Scots. The afterparty is open to all, and begins at 5pm in the Keiller Centre in Dundee.

The event is delivered by cultural organisation Hands Up For Trad and partners and supporters include Creative Scotland, Scottish Government, National Library of Scotland, Education Scotland, SQA, Scottish Book Trust, Itchy Coo and B&W Publishing.

The Scots Language Awards 2025 will take place at Discovery Point, Dundee on 6th September. Visit www.scotslanguageawards.com.