Scottish charities and schools receive tech donation from Amazon Dunfermline

The Amazon Devices team at the Dunfermline fulfilment centre has donated £10,000 worth of Amazon technology to two Scottish charities and two schools in the area.

The donation, which includes eight Fire TVs and 35 Fire Tablets, was delivered to Safe Harbour, Friends of Queen Margaret Hospital, Lumphinnans Primary School and Lochgelly High School. The donation aims to support these groups with education, healthcare and community wellbeing by providing essential tech resources.

Speaking on the donations, General Manager, Jamie Strain, said:

“We are committed to supporting charities and schools across Scotland through donations and volunteering. We hope these devices will have a meaningful impact on the teams, helping students with their learning and supporting the essential work done by these incredible organisations.”

Safe Harbour and Amazon

Jessie Concannon, an Amazon Devices associate from Dunfermline, added:

“It’s fantastic to be part of a company that gives back to the community. The devices will be a great resource for both the students and charities, helping them stay connected and access important digital tools.”

Melissa Mann, principal teacher from Lochgelly High School who received three Fire TVs and 15 Fire Tablets, said:

“Having access to Fire Tablets and Fire TVs will allow us to provide better support for the students we teach. These devices will make digital learning more engaging and accessible. We are incredibly grateful for Amazon’s continued support and commitment to our community.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.