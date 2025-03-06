Scottish Government questioned on speed awareness courses

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Claire Baker, has called on the Scottish Government to make speed awareness courses for drivers available in Scotland, as part of the approach to reducing road fatality rates.

Speed awareness courses have been shown to be more effective at reducing speed reoffending than a fine and penalty points, but despite the Scottish Government first pledging to look at introducing the courses 16 years ago, they are still not available in Scotland.

During Portfolio Questions in the Scottish Parliament Claire Baker asked the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, whether the Scottish Government was committed to introducing the courses, and why it was taking so long to make progress.

Speed awareness courses have been in operation in England and Wales since 2007.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “The number of people killed or injured on Scotland’s roads has increased in recent years are we need to do more to make our roads safer, including by changing driver behaviour.

“Speed awareness courses should be available as part of the range of interventions to reduce re-offending and positively impact driver behaviour, but the Scottish Government continues to delay on their introduction in Scotland.

“It's been 16 years since the SNP first pledged to look into introducing these courses — we now need to see action.”