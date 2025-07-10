Scottish Liberal Democrats welcome extra opening day at Cupar Recycling Centre

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have welcomed the news that Cupar Recycling Centre will open for an additional day each week, starting in August, a positive step in ongoing efforts to improve recycling access in the town.

Fife Council is expected to confirm today that the facility, which has faced limited opening hours on Thursdays and Sundays only, will now be available to the public on Saturdays too. The change follows sustained pressure from local Liberal Democrat councillors and campaigners, who have consistently called for better recycling access for Cupar and surrounding communities.

Local Liberal Democrat councillors have worked tirelessly to raise the issue at Fife Council and have repeatedly made the case for improved access and, ultimately, the building of a new fit-for-purpose recycling centre. It was also a key issue during the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ 2022 local election campaign and has remained a priority in ongoing discussions with Fife Council.

Responding to the announcement, Liberal Democrat Councillor John Caffrey, who represents Cupar Ward, said: “This is welcome news for Cupar and the wider area. My Lib Dem colleagues and I opposed the initial opening hours reduction, and local people made clear how much it was affecting them. An extra day a week is good progress.

Liberal Democrat Councillors John Caffrey and Margaret Kennedy at the Cupar Recycling Centre.

“I can confirm I have also held exploratory talks about removing the barriers and the booking system.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Margaret Kennedy also welcomed progress, adding: “Saturday opening is great, although this does not change the fact that the current site is unsuitable. Councillor Caffrey and I will continue to work with Fife Council to try and find an appropriate site for a brand new recycling centre covering Cupar and District.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, added: “This result is thanks to the efforts of the Liberal Democrat team who refused to let this issue be swept aside, and to local residents.

“More access means more slots available for residents, less fly-tipping, and more opportunity for people to recycle properly.”