Siblings Reunited - STAR awarded £1500 from Tesco Stronger Starts programme

Karen, volunteers and Elaine from Tesco pictured.

Siblings Reunited- STAR were recently awarded £1500 from Tesco Stronger Starts programme. The funds will help towards reuniting and strengthening the bonds between Siblings separated by the care system. Providing opportunities to spend quality time together, creating lasting memories.

(Quote from Karen @ STAR) - We would like to thank everyone who popped a token in the box at Tesco Cupar & St Andrews.

The funding will help make a real difference to the children and young people they support, helping them continue to bring brothers and sisters together in a safe, fun and nurturing space. We are so grateful for your kindness and community spirit.

If anyone is interested in volunteering they can email: [email protected]