Sight loss sufferers in Fife invited to charity's online info event

Residents across Fife living with the biggest cause of sight loss have been invited to an online talk to find out the latest around macular services and research taking place across Scotland.

The Macular Society, the UK’s leading sight loss charity, will host its Research and Information Event on Wednesday, 30 October between 10.30am-12pm.

Baljean Dhillon, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at the University of Edinburgh will be among the speakers, including Visibility Scotland CEO Laura Walker. A Scottish patient will be giving their first-hand account of treatment and life with macular disease, as well as local figures from the Macular Society’s regional team, among others.

The guest speakers will be diving into the world of macular disease research, following new treatments which have become available, although there remains not cure. Attendees will also here about the impact of emotional and practical support offered to people with sight loss.

Scientists have been making progress with macular-related research

The online event will take place via Zoom. For more information or to book your place, please contact the Macular Society’s Groups Admin team on 01264 560 259 or email [email protected]

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected by a form of macular disease in the UK with a large proportion at risk of losing their central vision. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]

Macular Society services in Scotland are funded by the RS Macdonald Charitable Trust and The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, and we thank those who have made it possible for people to access help and support.