Sight Scotland Veterans' Digital Hub transforms the life of Fife veteran who had been housebound for two years

A weekly phone call has had a life-changing effect on four vision-impaired veterans, including one who had not left his house for over two years following the loss of his wife and his sight loss diagnosis.

The four veterans, Ann McLean, Jack McVitie, John Barber, and Helen Bennett, meet virtually through Sight Scotland Veterans’ Digital Hub every Wednesday to chat, support each other, and take part in lively quizzes. For them, these calls offer much more than just entertainment; they are a vital source of connection, belonging, and emotional support.

For John Barber, 74, who lives in Dunfermline and has macular degeneration, the group has completely transformed his life. John, a former member of the Territorial Army, was devastated after the loss of his wife. His vision loss and grief plunged him into a cycle of isolation, leaving him housebound for more than two years.

John explains: “When my wife died, I was extremely lonely and isolated, I just didn’t know what to do. I had lost all my confidence and spent two years barely leaving my house, staring at the walls 24 hours a day. But Sight Scotland Veterans has changed my life. The Wednesday Digital Hub group is the highlight of my week. Before, I didn’t speak to anyone all week long. I was so low, but now I’ve made real friends.

John Barber and Donna McIntyre, from the Digital Hub, at the Linburn Centre.

“I honestly believe the charity saved my life. I feel like a different person now, even though I still have hard days. Knowing there are people who genuinely care about you makes all the difference. The calls and the quizzes are the highlight of my week, and I just would not miss them. The fun and laughter we enjoy during these calls, it’s just amazing and I can’t thank them enough.”

John recently visited Sight Scotland Veterans’ Linburn Centre in West Lothian to meet up with his Digital Hub friends face-to-face for the first time.

“It was the first time I’d left my house in years, and it was an incredible experience. Meeting everyone face-to-face for the first time was very emotional, I enjoyed it so much. The Linburn Centre was fantastic, and seeing all the ways they support everyone was really impressive. The friendships and support I’ve gained from the Wednesday calls have given me the courage to start living again.”

Since John’s first visit to Linburn, his life has completely transformed. He has moved into sheltered housing, returned to the Linburn Centre with plans to become a regular visitor, and even ventured out to his local pub!

Ann McLean, Jack McVitie, John Barber, and Helen Bennett in the garden at the Linburn Centre with Curtis Campbell and Donna McIntyre from the Digital Hub.

Jack McVitie, a former police officer who lost his sight due to diabetes, agrees that the weekly calls have had a profound impact on his life. “The Wednesday call is chaotic and full of laughter, but most importantly, we support each other. Before the charity stepped in, I was suicidal, I had lost my sense of purpose. But Sight Scotland Veterans gave me my worth back. Curtis and Donna from the Digital Hub team have so much enthusiasm, and you can tell they genuinely care about what they do.”

Donna McIntyre, Digital Activity Worker at Sight Scotland Veterans, comments: “For these veterans, the Digital Hub is more than just a service, it’s a lifeline. It combats the isolation that so often accompanies vision loss and provides them with a sense of community, purpose, and belonging. It’s truly inspiring to witness the strong friendship these four have formed. It’s a reminder of how important connection is in life, and the camaraderie they’ve developed is nothing short of remarkable.”

Sight Scotland Veterans’ Digital Hub was created to combat loneliness and isolation and to help veterans connect, chat, and take part in fun activities. Every week, more than 90 veterans join the Digital Hub for virtual calls. These aren’t just for entertainment; they’re opportunities to build friendships, share experiences, and feel part of something that’s both uplifting and meaningful. The Digital Hub proves that technology can bring people together, no matter where you live.

For more information please visit sightscotlandveterans.org.uk or call 0800 035 6409.