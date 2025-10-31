Simply the best - local volunteer scoops coveted national title

BHC

Andrew Morrison at Canmore Lodge has beaten all the competition to be crowned National Volunteer of the Year in the Barchester Care Awards 2025.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 268 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 5,250 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Andrewis over the moon to have been named the national winner, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted title.

Andrew said: “This has been a team effort and couldn’t have achieved this without all of the students at FIFE college”

Andrew’s win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place on October 23 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Barchester’s many exemplary staff members who work tirelessly to deliver the best care to their residents and patients every day.

General Manager, Kimberley said: “Andrew came to us with a small idea that turned into a largescale project that has had a lasting impact on our memory lane community. By including the students from the college our residents looked forward to seeing them each week. This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is so proud of him.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, added: “Hosting the Barchester Care Awards where we recognise and thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication is without doubt my favourite day of the year. We have the best teams in the world and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of our members of staff, they are all absolutely amazing.”