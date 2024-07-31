Skene Group Construction acquired by Hillhouse Quarry Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hillhouse Group, one of the largest independent suppliers of quarry materials in Scotland and a third-generation family business, has acquired Skene Group Construction Services Ltd, reinforcing the business’s position as a leader in its sector.

The deal will see Skene Group Construction Services Ltd, which is a second-generation family business, brought into Hillhouse Group, with both companies continuing to provide a diverse range of high-quality services to the construction sector. The new, expanded business will total almost 400 people.

Established in 1907 in Troon, Hillhouse Group has grown to be one of Scotland’s leading suppliers of asphalt, aggregates and concrete products. The business also provides road surfacing, highway maintenance, civil engineering and operated plant hire services.

Hillhouse Group employs 280 people across its six sites in Central and Southwest Scotland. The group takes a generational view of its activities, investments, resources and team. By taking the long view, Hillhouse ensures that its businesses are well invested and benefit the communities in which it is based. The acquisition of Skene Group Construction Services Ltd is in-line with this strategy and will accelerate the expansion of the group, whilst safeguarding it for the future.

Fife-headquartered Skene Group Construction Services Ltd was founded in 1968 and is a prominent, highly regarded independent operator in the construction supply sector, employing just over 100 people across four sites.

As part of the deal, Neil Skene and Jill Mason will assume new consultancy roles within the business, ensuring consistency and a smooth transition period. Darren Forrester, remains Managing Director of Skene Group Construction Services Ltd.

The acquisition will enhance Hillhouse Group’s capabilities as it embraces and builds upon the existing resources and expertise within each business to drive forward new opportunities. Skene Group Construction Services Ltd has a strong presence in the East of Scotland which will complement Hillhouse Group’s West of Scotland sites.

Robert McNaughton, Chief Executive Officer, Hillhouse Group, said: “Hillhouse Group and Skene Group Construction Services Ltd are strikingly similar in a variety of ways; family businesses founded in Scotland, with strong community roots, shared values and aspirations to deliver excellent services to the construction sector.

“Given the enviable track record of the business, the nature of its services and its complementary regional focus, it was natural for us to acquire Skene Group Construction Services Ltd when the opportunity presented itself.

“We are looking forward to working with the team over the coming weeks and months as we plan for integration and growth.”

Neil Skene added: “This deal represents the most significant step we have ever taken. We have remained independent for over 55 years and have enormous pride in what the business has achieved. It is now time to look to the future.

