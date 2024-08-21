Snap happy Amy wins Rotary Young Photographer Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A budding young snapper from Fife is celebrating after triumphing in the Junior category of the Rotary Young Photographer Competition.

10-year-old Amy Dempster took first prize in the national final of the competition, which was centred this year around the theme of ‘Rebuilding’. Indeed, rebuilding lives and rebuilding communities are aims and threads which run through all elements of Rotary’s service activities.

Creativity is at the heart of the Rotary Young Photographer competition, with each participant given the scope to interpret the broad brief in a way that is meaningful to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy’s winning entry beautifully captured a sunny and crisp morning at Carnie Woods, Aberdeenshire. The photograph showcased the sense of renewal and rebuilding in the woods after the destruction caused by Storm Arwen.

Amy Dempster's winning photograph

Amy was one of three winners at the national final, earning first place in the Junior category for children aged 10 and under. Amy was sponsored for the competition by Westhill and District Rotary.

This year’s final was sponsored by Jessops, with award-winning fine art documentary photographer Aaron Yeandle serving as judge.

"I have really enjoyed looking at all of these amazing images and it has been a real challenge to pick one winner for each of the categories.” said Aaron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I selected entries which I feel has photographic merit, technical skills and an interesting interpretation of the theme of Rebuilding.”

Find out more about Rotary’s competitions and programmes for young people at www.rotarygbi.org.