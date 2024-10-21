Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 178 million free bus journeys made in Scotland in 2023/2024 - while England's elderly wait an additional six years for free bus pass

SNP MSP for the Kirkcaldy Area, David Torrance, has welcomed the news that 12,361,104 free bus journeys have been made in Fife this year, thanks to the SNP protecting free bus passes for the over 60’s and those with disabilities, as well as introducing free bus travel for the under 22’s.

In Scotland, the SNP Government has consistently protected free bus passes for everyone over 60, and disabled people, while also extending the scheme to injured veterans. By contrast, in England, pensioners only receive their free bus pass upon reaching the state pension age of 66 - six years later than is the case in Scotland.

The free bus travel scheme for under 22s, introduced in 2022, is helping young people across Fife access work, education, and further training, free of charge. No equivalent scheme exists anywhere else in the UK.

SNP delivering 12,361,104 free bus journeys in Fife

In Fife, 12,361,104 free bus journeys have been made under these schemes in 2023/24, contributing to the over 178 million free journeys recorded across Scotland this year.

Commenting, MSP for the Kirkcaldy Area, David Torrance said:

“The delivery of 12,361,104 free bus journeys in Fife this year is a fantastic achievement, that demonstrates the SNP Government’s commitment to improving mobility for our youngest, oldest, and most vulnerable citizens.

“These free bus passes are a lifeline for many, helping people access essential services, education, and employment.

“While the UK Labour Government is determined to strip pensioners of their Winter Fuel Payment – the SNP Government is supporting our pensioners by protecting the free bus pass from age 60 – unlike in England, where it’s issued at age 66.

"While the UK Labour Government is busy increasing tuition fees in England, we’re supporting our young people by introducing free bus passes to support them going to work, school, education or further training.

"The SNP is committed to continuing to support all of Scotland - and it’s important to celebrate the difference that SNP policies are making here in Fife, with 12,361,104 free bus journeys made this year under the free bus travel schemes – part of over 178 million free bus journeys made across Scotland this year.”