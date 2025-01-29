SNP Scottish Government deliver boost to voluntary sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PVG waiver for volunteers to continue

The SNP Scottish Government has given Scotland’s voluntary sector a welcome boost by announcing it will continue to provide free Disclosure Scotland Protecting Vulnerable Group (PVG) scheme membership to volunteers.

The decision, which follows a public consultation, to continue with the fee waiver recognises the vital role volunteers play across Scotland with roles in care, health, sports, community and children’s recreational activities.

The PVG scheme is essential, as it provides assurance to employers and the public that a person can work safely with children and protected adults. An application must be made before the volunteer can volunteer with children or vulnerable adults and must be applied for each time volunteer joins a new organisation.

David Torrance with staff from HomeStart Kirkcaldy, who utilise the support of volunteers to deliver their services

The news will be welcomed by volunteers and organisations, including charities which face being hammered by the UK Labour Government’s decision to hike National Insurance Contributions. The SCVO has warned this latest decision will cost Scotland’s voluntary sector £75 million.

SNP MSP for the Kirkcaldy Constituency David Torrance said: “Volunteers make a valuable contribution to our society across Scotland, providing vital services in care, sports and children’s recreational activities.

"I have received countless messages from my constituents who were concerned that, if forced to pay a fee, volunteers would no longer choose to lend that helping hand.

"I spoke with a local swim club that is run completely by volunteers. If each volunteer – each swim coach, poolside helper, timekeeper and committee member – needed to pay for PVG, they might face closure due to reduced volunteer numbers.

“Volunteers help our communities face some of our biggest challenges and greatest sources of entertainment and wellbeing.

"By extending the PVG waiver on checks for volunteers and also freezing prices, the SNP Scottish Government is supporting Scotland’s vital voluntary sector."