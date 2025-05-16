St Monans to create fishermen's memorial garden honouring 1875 tragedy and enduring maritime heritage

At a meeting on the 18th of March, the Memorial Garden group viewed several proposals for the memorial garden before settling on a design by Fermín Beltrán of Fife Architects, who are located beside the site of the garden. The group’s thanks goes to all those who submitted designs.

As show from the photos opposite the chosen design composes of three pink granite pillars rising like a wave with two topped with partial sails similar to those found on the three boats that were lost in the 1875 disaster. The third pillar is left empty to poignantly symbolise the loss of the three vessels. The front of each pillar will be engraved with the names of the 21 fishermen lost in the disaster while the rear will be engraved with details of the families they left behind.

The garden will also include a bench shaped to mimic the waves of the sea, planters of seaside flowers and plants, and a new

noticeboard that will be used to advertise future community events. The design is completed with fan cobblestone paving symbolising the waves breaking on the shore.

Fundraising

The overall cost of the garden is estimated to be around £30,000. At present, the group has £3,000 in reserves as well as pending grant applications to the value of £25,000. This will mean that it is up to the community to raise the remaining £2,000 if we want to see the Memorial Garden completed.

A sub-group are beginning to put together a programme of events over the summer to raise the remaining £2,000 as well as to build community engagement in the project. If you have an idea for fundraising or would like to help either organise or steward an event, please contact [email protected] for more details.

A New Chairman

For the last month, Councillor Sean Dillon has been chairing the group while chairman, Rev. Hugh Wallace, has been out of the country.

With Hugh safely returned, he has decided to pass the baton on to Sean on a permanent basis.

Paying tribute to Hugh, Sean said “It is a great honour to be taking on this project as we reach a critical stage in its development. I would like to thank Hugh for his hard work and dedication which have brought us to this point.

I am pleased that Hugh will continue to serve as a member of the group and continue to be a source of knowledge for all of us going forward.”

Keeping in Touch

While the group will continue to publish newsletters when we have announcements, if you would like to stay up-to-date with the latest news, you can now visit our Facebook Page, “St Monans 1875 Memorial Garden”, at www.facebook.com/StMonans1875.

