Step Rock St. Andrews swimmers raise over £1500 for local charity

On Tuesday, January 14, Alison Miller from Families First was presented with a donation of more than £1500 by local swimming club, Step Rock ASC

This was the second year that the St Andrews based swimming club has run a fundraising initiative for the benefit of the charity, and the swimmers were delighted to take on a challenge which raised so much money for a great cause.

The challenge, known internally to the swimmers as the Step Rock Triple Crown, took place over three consecutive months, with each of the swimmers undertaking individual distance swims at East Sands Leisure Centre.

The swimmers were sponsored by friends and family for completing the challenge which started with a 5,000m swim in October and built up to the final round in December which saw each of the swimmers completing a huge 10,000m swim, the equivalent of 400 lengths of the pool.

Alison Miller, Deputy Manager, Families First being presented with a donation from Maria Dempster, President of Step Rock ASC and members of the Step Rock senior squad

The challenge has been a great success for both the club and the charity alike.

Step Rock President, Maria Dempster explained: ‘'Step Rock ASC prides itself on being a community based competitive swimming club where we value the local support that we receive from our generous community.

"The 'Triple Crown', inspired by our dedicated Head Coaches Sharon Hedley and Kirsten Geary, provided an opportunity to reciprocate and it was heartening to see our swimmers excited to take on this challenge to support this incredible charity, with several of our swimmers raising significant sponsorship and donations received from our club members.

"Step Rock ASC are delighted to be able to support Families First who play a vital role in supporting children and their families in our area.'’

On receiving the donation from Step Rock, Alison Miller, who is the Deputy Manager at Families First, expressed her gratitude to the club and her full support for the initiative which sees a local club supporting a local charity.

The money raised will benefit the vital work that is undertaken by the St Andrews based children’s charity who work with children and young people aged 5-16 years, and their families, with additional support needs, living throughout North East Fife.