Strathview Care Home celebrates perfect review score

Strathview Care Home in Auchtermuchty, part of the Aria Care Group, is celebrating a remarkable achievement after receiving a perfect 10/10 score on the leading UK care home review website, carehome.co.uk. This recognition is based on reviews from residents and their loved ones, showcasing the exceptional care and dedication provided by the team at Strathview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carehome.co.uk, the UK’s most trusted care home directory, features 16,665 care homes and is a key resource for families, social services, and care placement agencies. With over 16 million visitors annually, it serves as a vital platform for those seeking reliable and high-quality care homes across the UK.

Strathview’s Home Manager, Abi Rose-Armstrong, expressed her excitement about reaching the milestone after consistent hard work from her team. “The team always go one step beyond for our residents,” Abi shared. “This is a home from home – our relatives know that their loved ones are safe and well cared for, and we are here to support both the residents and their families. We just happen to work in their home – they don’t live in our workplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion, Abi and the team celebrated with a party, handing out chocolates and treats to colleagues, joined by residents who were equally excited about the achievement. The celebration reflected the sense of community that has been key to the home’s success.

Strathview care team

Abi added, “I am so proud of everyone here! We’ve worked hard to create a friendly, family-like atmosphere, and this score reflects that. It’s wonderful to see the hard work of our team recognised.”

Strathview Care Home provides both residential and dementia care on a permanent or short-stay basis.