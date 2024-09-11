Strathview Care Home celebrates perfect review score
Carehome.co.uk, the UK’s most trusted care home directory, features 16,665 care homes and is a key resource for families, social services, and care placement agencies. With over 16 million visitors annually, it serves as a vital platform for those seeking reliable and high-quality care homes across the UK.
Strathview’s Home Manager, Abi Rose-Armstrong, expressed her excitement about reaching the milestone after consistent hard work from her team. “The team always go one step beyond for our residents,” Abi shared. “This is a home from home – our relatives know that their loved ones are safe and well cared for, and we are here to support both the residents and their families. We just happen to work in their home – they don’t live in our workplace.”
To mark the occasion, Abi and the team celebrated with a party, handing out chocolates and treats to colleagues, joined by residents who were equally excited about the achievement. The celebration reflected the sense of community that has been key to the home’s success.
Abi added, “I am so proud of everyone here! We’ve worked hard to create a friendly, family-like atmosphere, and this score reflects that. It’s wonderful to see the hard work of our team recognised.”
Strathview Care Home provides both residential and dementia care on a permanent or short-stay basis.
