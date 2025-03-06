Strathview Care Home recognised among top care homes

Strathview Care Home in Fife has been honoured as one of the top-rated care homes in Scotland, following outstanding feedback from residents, families, and friends.

The recognition comes from the esteemed carehome.co.uk Top 20 Awards, which celebrate excellence in the care sector by highlighting homes that provide exceptional support and services. Strathview Care Home, known for its compassionate team and welcoming environment, has consistently received glowing reviews, earning it a reputation as one of the best in the region.

Strathview’s Home Manager Abi Rose-Armstrong expressed immense pride in the achievement, stating, "We are truly delighted to receive this recognition. Our dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure our residents feel safe, comfortable, and valued every day. This award reflects the positive impact we strive to make in their lives."

Families and residents have praised the care home for its warm atmosphere, high standards of care, and engaging activities that enhance the well-being of those who call Strathview their home.

Strathview Care Home provides residential care and dementia care on a short term and permanent basis. For more information, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/strathview-in-auchtermuchty.