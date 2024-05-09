Stroll For Suicide Prevention with Linda's Ladies

Glenrothes Strollers Community Football Club working together with Linda's Ladies mental health group .#becausewematter

Sarah Brown of GSCC and Friend Linda Fisken of Linda's Ladies, decided last year they wanted to do more in the local community to support woman suffering with poor mental health. Linda who is a herself a suicide survivor started Linda's Ladies initially in Perth to provide a group for woman struggling. This was a success, to which we decided that we could use a resource similar in the Glenrothes area. Linda comes every Wednesday to Overstenton Park Pavilion, the Home of the Glenrothes Strollers Community Football Club. At 1pm -3pm for an informal group, for ladies to chat in a safe space, be with others in similar situations and grab a cuppa. using the #because we matter!

During some of the discussions certain areas came up, The White Bridge in Glenrothes being one of them. The ladies decided that they would like to take a walk over the bridge as an exercise of reflection and awareness, to highlight to anyone in the local area that they are not alone and there are many organisations and people willing to help them. As part of the Club we wanted to support this due to the fact it is such an important issue. At Glenrothes Strollers, we encourage A Bright Active Future For All. #becausewematter