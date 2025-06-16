Successful Fife u3a Members Day, a LangToun Fest event

By Ruth Cross
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 09:12 BST
Fife u3a brought its 2024/25 session to a close on June 12 with a bustling Members Day exhibition at St Bryce Centre, Kirkaldy.

For the first time, the event was opened to the public as part of the LangToun Fest, allowing current members and visitors to explore more than 20 interest groups showcasing their activities, ranging from Artificial Intelligence to What the Papers Say.

Most Popular

Attendees had the chance to participate in Scrabble and Rummikub games, test their recall of French and Spanish, contribute to a Poetree, solve a Wordsearch, or craft their initials from pipe cleaners—ensuring there was something for everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This new format departed from the usual speaker-led Monthly Meeting, but the familiar tradition of tea, coffee, and friendly conversation remained, creating a lively atmosphere to mark the end of the year.

Lots of interest and discussion at Fife u3a Members Day.placeholder image
Lots of interest and discussion at Fife u3a Members Day.

While some Fife u3a groups will pause for summer, several will continue, with details available on the website at https://fife.u3asite.uk.

The 2025/26 session begins on September 11 at St Bryce Centre , Kirkcaldy. Despite reaching its highest-ever membership, Fife u3a warmly welcomes new members and we’d love to meet you then.

Related topics:Artificial Intelligence
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice