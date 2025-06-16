Successful Fife u3a Members Day, a LangToun Fest event
For the first time, the event was opened to the public as part of the LangToun Fest, allowing current members and visitors to explore more than 20 interest groups showcasing their activities, ranging from Artificial Intelligence to What the Papers Say.
Attendees had the chance to participate in Scrabble and Rummikub games, test their recall of French and Spanish, contribute to a Poetree, solve a Wordsearch, or craft their initials from pipe cleaners—ensuring there was something for everyone.
This new format departed from the usual speaker-led Monthly Meeting, but the familiar tradition of tea, coffee, and friendly conversation remained, creating a lively atmosphere to mark the end of the year.
While some Fife u3a groups will pause for summer, several will continue, with details available on the website at https://fife.u3asite.uk.
The 2025/26 session begins on September 11 at St Bryce Centre , Kirkcaldy. Despite reaching its highest-ever membership, Fife u3a warmly welcomes new members and we’d love to meet you then.