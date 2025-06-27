Summer fun at Fernlea House Care Home – you're invited

By Clare Cogan Turner
Contributor
Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 16:16 BST
Celebrate summer with us at Fernlea House on the 19th July between 1pm and 3pm! Join our residents and team for an afternoon packed with live entertainment, tasty refreshments, fun activities, raffles, tombola, and guided care home tours.

Celebrate summer with us at Fernlea House!

Whether you're a neighbour, friend, or just curious about life at Fernlea – everyone is welcome!

Free entry. No booking needed – just come along and enjoy the fun!

Fernlea House Residents and Staff excitedly pose in front of their banner advertising their Summer Feteplaceholder image
Fernlea House Residents and Staff excitedly pose in front of their banner advertising their Summer Fete

Find us at: Fernlea House Care Home, 19 Wallsgreen Rd, Cardenden, Fife KY5 0JF.

Date: Saturday 19th July 2025.

Time: 1pm – 4pm.

Related topics:Fife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice