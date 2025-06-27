Summer fun at Fernlea House Care Home – you're invited

Celebrate summer with us at Fernlea House on the 19th July between 1pm and 3pm! Join our residents and team for an afternoon packed with live entertainment, tasty refreshments, fun activities, raffles, tombola, and guided care home tours.

Whether you're a neighbour, friend, or just curious about life at Fernlea – everyone is welcome!

Free entry. No booking needed – just come along and enjoy the fun!

Fernlea House Residents and Staff excitedly pose in front of their banner advertising their Summer Fete

Find us at: Fernlea House Care Home, 19 Wallsgreen Rd, Cardenden, Fife KY5 0JF.

Date: Saturday 19th July 2025.

Time: 1pm – 4pm.