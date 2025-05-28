Survey shows 19% volunteer rate in Fife amid changing trends

As Volunteers’ Week approaches (2nd to 8th June), Ansvar Insurance is calling attention to the changing face of volunteering and what it means for charities and not-for-profit organisations. With digital opportunities rising and the volunteer demographic shifting, understanding these trends is key to supporting and protecting the vital work of volunteers across Fife.

According to the latest Scottish Household Survey (released in November 2024), 19% of respondents in Fife stated they had taken part in formal volunteering at least once in 2023.

The traditional image of volunteering is being redefined. More opportunities are emerging that allow individuals to contribute remotely, utilising digital platforms to support causes they care about. This shift demands new skill sets from volunteers, with digital literacy becoming increasingly valued.

While the survey shows that a large proportion of volunteers nationally are aged 35 and over, nfp Research’s Time for Good Volunteering Report (released in April 2025) highlights a rise in youth volunteering across the UK, with participation among 16 to 24-year-olds rising from 21% in 2012 to 34% in 2024.

Sarah Cox, Managing Director of Ansvar, an expert insurer in the charity and not-for-profit sectors, commented:

“Volunteering today is no longer just about shaking a bucket or manning a stall, and this presents both opportunities and challenges for charities in Fife. There is an increase in digital and flexible volunteering roles, which opens up opportunities for more people – but it also creates new considerations for managing volunteers safely and effectively.”

An increase in remote volunteering opportunities does mean charities need to review their existing risk management strategies. Issues such as data protection for volunteers handling sensitive information remotely, ensuring a safe working environment for home-based volunteers and the potential for cyber security breaches now need to be considered. Public liability factors may also evolve as volunteers engage in activities online or in different settings.

“Charities need to adapt their insurance policies to reflect these evolving volunteer roles,” added Sarah Cox. “For instance, ensuring that employers' liability covers remote volunteers and that cyber liability is adequate in an increasingly digital environment is crucial. Clear guidelines and communication with volunteers about their roles and responsibilities are also vital for effective risk management.”

Ansvar also encourages charities to reframe how they promote volunteering opportunities. From content creation and fundraising strategy to befriending services and logistics, today’s roles are diverse, skills-based and accessible to all ages.

Sarah Cox concluded:

“Volunteers’ Week provides an excellent opportunity to recognise the invaluable contributions of local people. By recognising the changing needs of today’s volunteers and providing robust protection, we can help ensure a safe, inclusive and effective volunteering environment.”