Sweet smell of success comes to Fife at the ‘Washroom Oscars’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) have once again been recognised for their high standard of public toilets at the UK’s ‘Washroom Oscars’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FCCT’s facilities were declared the best local authority toilets in Scotland at the Loo of the Year Awards in Birmingham. And the toilets at Craigmead car park in the Lomond Hills were named the top eco-friendly toilets in Scotland, as well as the best car park toilets.

Aberdour Silver Sands achieved the best beach toilets in Scotland. And FCCT’s base at the Pitcairn Centre on the edge of Glenrothes won the parks and gardens public toilet category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FCCT was highly commended overall for its public toilets and its in-house cleaning team. And the Trust has retained its place in the Loo of the Year’s Champions League, which recognises organisations who are maintaining a consistently high standard of management.

The Loo of the Year Awards recognise the best 'away from home' washrooms.

FCCT manages 15 public toilets on behalf of Fife Council. They are located along the 117-mile Fife Coastal Path, including the world-famous destination of St Andrews, at award-winning beaches and at inland places such as the 25 square mile Lomond Hills Regional Park.

The Loo of the Year awards recognise standards in ‘away from home’ washrooms. All entries are judged on over 100 criteria following an unannounced visit by a Loo of the Year inspector. The judging criteria includes décor, fixtures and fittings, security, air quality, signage and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

FCCT’s Head of Operations Robbie Blyth, who lifted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the toilet trophies last year, said: “It’s fantastic for our team, and partners at Fife Council and in the Kingdom’s communities, to once again enjoy the sweet smell of success at the UK’s toilet awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we never sit back and enjoy our successes. We’re always looking for ways to improve standards and make our public toilets better, so they attract locals and visitors to Fife’s spectacular locations and create opportunities for economic growth.”

The FCCT team who attended the Loo of the Year Awards, from left: Jim Bell, Davey Martin, Marjory Wood and Robbie Blyth.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council's spokesperson for Communities and Leisure, congratulated the team at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, saying: “I’d like to thank our colleagues at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust who I’m sure are ‘flushed with success’ following their recognition at this year’s Washroom Oscars. They do a fantastic job keeping the Kingdom’s public toilets clean, safe and accessible for residents and visitors and this is a testament to their hard work.”

Jeremy Harris, CEO at FCCT, said: “We often enjoy a little amusement at our success in the Washroom Oscars, but we realise that not having clean, safe, and readily accessed toilets when out and about in the countryside is no laughing matter. I’m very proud of how seriously FCCT take the management of our toilets – and glad to see the team get the recognition they deserve.”